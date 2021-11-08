Each year on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), we all need to be reminded of the sacrifice members of the United States military have made for our freedom and the freedom of others. Many are blessed with few blemishes, others in our military family are less fortunate. Millions have either lost their lives in action or bear catastrophic physical and/or emotional wounds that last a lifetime.

In recent years, the percentage of American adults who have served in the military has dropped to less than 1%. We Korean War veterans and defenders honor those young men and women who continue to volunteer to keep our country safe and free. By contrast, too many armchair political pseudo-experts cast aspersions on our military members by dubbing them tyrants and invaders. The school system must continue to educate our children to a higher level of awareness concerning the achievements of our valiant members of the military and veterans.

The Lancaster chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association continues to raise public awareness of the importance of the American role in saving South Korea from annihilation over 70 years ago. To this day, South Korea’s children are taught to revere the American soldier. Here in America, that action is almost forgotten. The Korean War Veterans Association encourages people to become advocates for the re-introduction of the importance of American military history, highlighting the significance of all veterans who sacrificed and served our country. Many fought and died so that we, of all ages, can continue to enjoy the freedom that many Americans take for granted.

Under the banner of the United Nations, U.S. forces, supplemented by 15 other allies, fought to enable South Korea to be a democratic country and create one of the largest economies in the world.

Freedom is not free. God bless all veterans.

William T. Kelley

President

KWVA Chapter #327

Lancaster