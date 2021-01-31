Franklin & Marshall College professor Van Gosse details his version of systemic racism in his Jan. 17 Perspective op-ed, “No quarter for white nationalism in the US.”

It is not surprising that the professor’s thought process is the current mantra of the Democratic Party. If one disagrees with today’s progressive thinkers, he is seemingly termed a racist and a white supremacist. This attack on free speech is perpetuated in the ivy halls of secondary education and has evolved today to the point where members of the opposition are at the risk of career loss. The net result is a silent professional minority. Sadly, a liberal education as offered 50 years ago appears to be nonexistent.

This limitation on the free exchange of ideas overshadows the Democratic Party’s success in improving social change with their introduction of the “Great Society” and the war on poverty.

In my view, former President Donald Trump, despite his crude and narcissistic style and his impeachable reaction to a fair election, did more for the Black Americans than his immediate predecessor. In contrast, the Democrats have done more to limit Black advancement. Consider their position on school choice and the inequality of educational opportunities.

I assume, possibly unfairly, that a majority of college professors support the 1619 Project — a movement that seemed aimed at discrediting our Founding Fathers as racists, presumably because they did not openly object to slavery. What this project ignores is that the founders established the framework for our democracy that has taken years to achieve and has resulted, in my view, in eliminating racism as it once existed.

David H. Hopton

East Hempfield Township