The Ukrainians are reminding us who we are: free people.

They are battling a vicious invasion to remain what we Americans and Ukrainians are: free citizens.

We can say what we like, and if we don’t like our elected representatives (we don’t have rulers), we vote them out. That’s what the Ukrainians intend to return to. And they will. They must.

The Ukrainians are no more virtuous than we are. We humans will continue forever to act out pride, envy, anger, sloth, gluttony, avarice and lust. Thus, the free world, including America, will continue to have problems.

But a free society is the best approach to addressing problems because it allows for fast, widespread, recoverable failure: the only way to learn. Yes, let us continue to hash out our problems vociferously. That is what free people do. But let us also be grateful for the freedom to do so.

In the meantime, the Ukrainians have been forced to be valiant. They are a free, sovereign people who are refusing to become serfs. Let us give them every tool they need to crush the Russians, drive them from their soil and keep them out.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster