“Free college for all” is irrational — 70% of jobs have not required a college degree! In 2016, 30% of jobs had no minimum education requirement and 40% required a high school diploma, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. More jobs may require a degree in the future, but 2 million college dropouts annually (about $80 billion wasted) indicate the idea is a poor investment.
The college decision is best left to those who wish to pursue a degree; some do not. Previous “free college” deals requiring two years of military or volunteer service should be revisited, but free college and debt forgiveness ideas are unfair; the debts of the wealthiest would be paid for by the less well-off.
Reducing poverty and inequality while improving educational outcomes can be accomplished by:
1) Investing more in family building and early-childhood pre-K, including year-round schooling.
2) Insisting that parents attend parent-teacher conferences every three months. (Address the high drop-out rate early.)
3) Educating to meet the specific needs of businesses in search of skilled workers.
4) Helping every student prepare for their choice of starting a job, learning a trade or going to college.
Youth want to/should earn what they get. Clearly, “free college for all” is ill-conceived pandering.
Prepare American young people for the jobs of their choice; help them earn and prepare for them.
Melvin “Pete” Snyder
West Donegal Township