This is in response to the Dec. 5 letter “Economic game needs to be fairer.” The letter writer addresses James Franklin’s new contract as head football coach at Penn State University and bemoans the fact that he is making 100 times what schoolteachers or nurses make.

I would point out to the letter writer that it’s not a matter of what a nurse or teacher or football coach needs to live. It is a matter of what is required to hire the nurse or teacher or the top football coaches in the nation.

There are 4.2 million registered nurses in the United States and 3.6 million certified teachers. There are about 12 college football coaches who are making over $3 million per year.

Does Franklin need $7 million per year for 10 years to support his family? Absolutely not, but that is the going price for a head coach at a top contender in a Power Five conference. Twelve coaches heading up programs that largely pay for the entire sports budgets at their institutions are economically worth more to their institutions than a nurse or teacher is, even though in value to society the teacher or nurse is highly important.

It’s a fact of life in a meritocracy such as the United States that the person making the largest financial contribution will make the highest income. That’s why a chief executive officer of a Fortune 500 company makes far more than the janitor.

Tom Daugherty

Penn Township