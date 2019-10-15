“F&M needs to ensure that all of its students feel welcome” stated the LancasterOnline headline for LNP’s editorial on Oct. 8 after an incident on Franklin & Marshall’s campus in which a vandal scratched a racial slur targeting Asians on a dormitory door.
As the college’s president, I speak for the entire Franklin & Marshall College community when I say emphatically that we agree.
F&M prides itself on being a microcosm of the larger world, with a student population that brings diversity of opinion as well as diversity of background and ethnicity. It is inevitable, therefore, that F&M sometimes experiences the same challenges concerning race and identity that we see play out so often in national and world news.
Nonetheless, incidents of intimidation and identity-based acts of hatred like those mentioned in the Oct. 8 LNP editorial are infrequent at F&M because of the college’s clear and enduring emphasis on both diversity and inclusion.
A community needs both to thrive. F&M consistently addresses incidents of hateful misconduct with a protocol that begins with an investigation led by Public Safety and campuswide communication from the president. And it continues with opportunities for conversation and action via forums and small-group discussion. We are, above all, an educational institution, and when ugly incidents occur, we stop and make sure to find the necessary teaching moments.
F&M has a wide and evolving range of diversity and inclusion practices that call upon all of our community members to work together toward inclusive excellence. Our international students begin their campus experience with an intensive orientation designed to help them acclimate.
Just like our domestic students, international students are integrated into on-campus housing, and serve in leadership roles across campus. The International Student Advisory Board provides a voice for this population. We recently hired a specialist in teaching English to speakers of other languages. Other staff members serve as mentors to international students, especially those in their first year.
We offer faculty workshops on inclusive pedagogy and unconscious bias. And we hold frequent events on topics relevant not only to our community but to the wider world, including our weekly Common Hour, open to the community. (For more information, go to www.fandm.edu/diversity-and-inclusion.) Today we will launch a Campus Climate Survey to poll everyone on campus about what is going well and what we can do better. This is ongoing work that never ceases.
So, in response to the LNP Editorial Board, let me assure the paper’s readership that F&M is absolutely committed to ensuring that all of our students feel safe and welcome. Diversity and inclusion are necessary conditions for excellence. No community is immune to the injustices of the world, but together we can strive for better, working in partnership on campus and beyond to protect and insist on the inherent rights and freedoms of every person.
Barbara Altmann is president of Franklin & Marshall College.