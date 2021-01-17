On Jan. 6, which is celebrated by some as “Little Christmas,” I watched scenes of chaos and disruption sweep over the U.S. Capitol steps and into the inner sanctum of our representative government.

As my disbelief turned to a deep sadness, I felt my soul reaching out to the Capitol building and all it stands for — “the shining city on the hill.” I understood how the national principles I have taken for granted all my life are vulnerable. Vulnerable to mob mentality and feverish attempts to overtake and overturn.

And at the same moment that I saw the vulnerability, I also saw how precious it is to me — our nation, our democratic ideals. I salute those in the halls of government who were not intimidated and continued to do their duty under the Constitution. This is the country to which I have pledged my allegiance since grade school — “one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.” Long may she prosper.

Don’t let the hoodlums overtake us, whether they wear Viking gear or a suit and tie.

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township