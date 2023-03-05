I can think of few things more unpatriotic and damaging to the soul of a democratic nation than for the most popular and influential news organization to knowingly misrepresent the truth to its viewers.

Unfortunately, this is precisely what we see coming to light from depositions recently released from the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

Fox News and its hosts knew the election fraud claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election were false, yet they made the conscious decision to forge ahead with their falsehoods, because it kept their viewers engaged and tuned in. They basically cared more about market share and profits than truth and the health of our democracy.

Consider all of the damage these lies have done, and continue to do, to our country and our faith in elections. Think about how many families have been ripped apart as a direct result of the decisions Fox News made.

If you get your news exclusively from Fox News, you most likely don’t even know about this story. Or, if you do, you may believe it’s fake news conjured up by the “lamestream media.” The truth is, the facts are out there for anyone willing to find them. All it takes is a simple web search regarding Rupert Murdoch’s deposition testimony from the Dominion case.

If you truly consider yourself to be a patriotic American, you owe it to yourself to learn the facts about this. It may not be what you want to hear, but it’s the truth.

Mike Sullivan

Elizabethtown