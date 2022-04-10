I used to regularly submit letters to the editor until I realized that if I just waited for a few days, someone else with a similar point of view would have their letter published, saving me time and trouble. Confronting lies and challenging what others consider “facts” within a 250-word, once-a-month limit has become increasingly frustrating.

On April 3, I was presented with the challenge of addressing the letter “Problems with Fox News.”

Apparently, every problem throughout our free press could be solved if only Fox News would cease to exist.

There is a legitimate reason why Fox News has crushed its competition for several years. In my view, other major networks continue to ignore, cover up and suppress major news developments that run counter to their political agendas. Meanwhile, failing cable news networks refuse to come to grips with the truth or admit why they have been wrong for such a long time.

I would like to thank the April 3 letter writer for writing what I view as an excellent, but sadly misguided, piece and LNP | LancasterOnline for printing it. I invite your readership to substitute CNN and/or MSNBC in place of the seven instances mentioning Fox News in that letter and blame them for everything that ails the media and our country in general.

Sadly, we have become a nation severely divided. Instead of canceling everything the other side disagrees with, we should celebrate a free media and encourage an unfettered exchange of ideas. Only then will we be closer to a better, more informed world.

Woody Gingrich

Lancaster