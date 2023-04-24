The other day, when the news broke about the settlement of the Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network lawsuit, I tuned to Fox News to see what it had to say about the settlement.

I normally do not watch this network, but I was very curious to see how it would cover this settlement.

Fox News’ talking heads were talking about the border crisis, drug abuse in the big cities, transgender kids and Hunter Biden’s laptop.

I realize the settlement is not something that Fox News wanted to cover, but it is news.

I wonder if all the Fox New viewers realize that they were scammed by the likes of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and the entire organization.

This whole episode could be summarized by a line from “The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel: “Still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.”

Kurt Shellenberger

Manheim Township