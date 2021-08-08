I write in response to the eye-opening and heartwarming article in the Aug. 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline headlined “They Are Robbed of Their Childhoods,” by Gillian McGoldrick.

When it comes to kids getting cancer, they really have hardly a chance — it’s not lifestyle choices they make or don’t, but rather the luck of the draw. Yet the five-year survival rate for them on average is 85%, up from about 60% in the mid-1970s

On the other hand, their adult counterparts do make lifestyle choices, and often wrong ones at that. They don’t eat right, exercise or do simple things like drinking water. The costs of cancer care are immense, at a current $173 billion a year, up 40% in a decade.

When considering giving, you only need to go locally, to Four Diamonds and the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, where the legacy of Chris Millard lives on. In more than 40 years, it has raised almost $200 million for pediatric cancer research.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall