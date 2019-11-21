Over the past several months, there have been a number of letters to the editor proclaiming President Donald Trump has done what he promised — despite the facts (I will build a wall and Mexico will pay for it; health care for all and cheaper than “Obamacare,” etc.).
The Washington Post recently reported that 3 in 10 voters say Trump is honest and trustworthy despite the facts — 13,000-plus lies; his recent fine and admission of misuse of funds from the Trump Foundation for his personal gain; or his $25 million settlement for Trump University fraud. The list could go on and on.
In Benjamin Carter Hett’s “The Death of Democracy: Hitler’s Rise to Power and the Downfall of the Weimar Republic,” it is pointed out that the key to understanding why many Germans supported Adolf Hitler lies in the Nazi rejection of a rational, factual world. The Nazis were, above all, “a nationalist protest movement against globalization.”
From Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”: The propaganda “must confine itself to a few points and (to be repeated) over and over.” (As in, it was a “perfect call” to the Ukrainian president.)
A final chilling thought is the use of “lugenpresse” by the Nazis. Translated, it essentially means “fake news.” Political commentators say nothing can change the minds of Trump supporters. But when facts are not believed, the foundation of our republic is built on sand.
Fred Albright
Lancaster