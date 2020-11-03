I am a retired senior citizen and, rather than shun the trick-or-treaters Friday night, I put a basket of candy, an LED lamp, a couple of mini pumpkins and some ornamental corn at the end of my driveway.

Around 7:50 p.m., I went out to see if I needed to refill the candy for the remaining 10 minutes. There had been about 25 candy bars there when I last checked at 7:30, and I had not seen much activity by then.

To my surprise, someone had taken all the candy, a pumpkin, an ear of corn and the LED lamp.

I had debated putting out more of a display, and now I am glad I didn’t. I am guessing someone drove by in a car and made a quick getaway. It is discouraging when these things happen, and I guess my treats did not spare me from a trick.

Brad Igou

West Hempfield Township