Regarding the Dec. 9 letter “No such thing as free energy”: It’s hard for some people to wrap their heads around the idea that we could soon have virtually free energy, but the experts at the international financial behemoth UBS have done the research and, in August 2018, they published their findings in the highly respected Financial Times, reporting that solar and wind energy, if scaled up rapidly, could be “essentially free” by 2030.
That’s basically because solar and wind aren’t fuels — they’re energy sources that are infinite and free. Once the grid is built, the only cost will be maintenance. That’s now 3 to 4 cents per kilowatt-hour for Excel Energy in Colorado (Denver Post). The same thing is happening in Arizona and New Mexico for Tucson Electric Power (Tucson Daily Star). Rapidly scaling up solar and wind nationwide is what UBS says would make them nearly free.
Not only that, but an economy run on clean energy would create 10 million good, permanent, local jobs in the U.S. (Stanford University’s solutionsproject). The U.S. green economy already employs more than 10 times more Americans than fossil fuels (newscientist.com). Not to mention dealing with the looming climate crisis that’s already cost U.S. taxpayers $1.6 trillion in climate disasters.
Air pollution from fossil fuels has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans a year (MIT.edu) and costs Americans well over $800 billion annually in health care bills (forbes.com), while U.S. taxpayers pay tens of billions annually to subsidize fossil fuels.
Pete Kuntz
Manheim Township