Thanks for the Dec. 9 letter “No such thing as free energy.” The writer is correct to point out that solar and wind technologies will include costs for infrastructure and labor. However, in our fossil fuels price tag, we should include fires, floods and droughts. And that is just for starters. In the future, we can also add crop failures, refugee crises such as we have never seen, increased militarization and war.
These are what economists call “externalized costs.” But when they hit home, like in increased taxation to pay for disasters, higher insurance costs and higher food prices, they won’t feel so external. Our pocketbooks will suffer.
As the climate crisis continues on without appropriate action, without citizens demanding action from government, we must soon mourn for our pocketbooks. But more immorally, we soon will mourn for our children and grandchildren.
Claudia Kirk
Bart Township