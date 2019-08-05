Regarding “Climate science is complex” (July 26 letter):
This letter makes assertions based on two books about climate science, neither written by climate scientists. One is by a geologist and the other contains the writings of a number of climate change deniers; none of them climate scientists. They are shills secretly paid by the fossil fuel industry. You can look them up and see who pays them on desmogblog.org.
Climate denial is a $3 billion corporate scam. See yaleclimateconnections.org, scientificamerican.com’s “ ‘Dark Money’ Funds Climate Change Denial Effort” and “How to Win Friends and Bamboozle People about Climate Change,” and “The Climate Deception Dossiers” on the Union of Concerned Scientists’ website.
Every scientific body of national or international standing, like the National Academy of Sciences, National Science Foundation, NASA and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, says the assertions in the July 26 letter are false or misleading. Every climate scientist publishing in peer-reviewed science journals says so — over 69,000 of them.
They agree we only have a decade left to make massive cuts in greenhouse gas emissions or we’ll have “catastrophic” global warming.
Professional climate deniers are funded by fossil fuel corporations (scientificamerican.com, desmogblog.org, “Merchants of Doubt” book or documentary).
The GOP has become the party of climate change denial, because the fossil fuel industry makes its political contributions overwhelmingly to the Republican Party. That’s why conservative media is full of climate denial pseudoscience supplied by the fossil fuel industry.
J.M. Johns
Pequea Township