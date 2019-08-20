The rebuttal “Letter wrong on climate science” (Aug. 5), gets it right, correcting a lot of misinformation about climate science in a previous letter. Where does all this distortion and denial of the fact that climate change is man-made come from? The fossil fuel industry, which has spent billions secretly funding a two-decadeslong campaign that mimics the denial campaign of Big Tobacco (according to scientificamerican.com).
Many decades ago, this country’s largest tobacco corporations got together and funded a secretive, decadeslong campaign to discredit the medical science that proved smoking causes lung cancer. They hired so-called “doctors” as their spokesmen, and laundered the money using a front called The Heartland Institute (see the Union of Concerned Scientists website, “Climate Deception Dossiers”).
Similarly, this country’s largest fossil fuel corporations got together and funded a secretive campaign to discredit the climate science that proves that fossil fuels are the biggest cause of global warming (National Academy of Sciences). They hired so-called “scientists” or “experts” willing to distort and misrepresent climate science data and laundered the money through The Heartland Institute.
Many people hear/read this fossil fuel-funded pseudoscience and they’re either misled or they’re just confused. That’s the goal of the fossil fuel misinformation campaign, just as it was for the tobacco industry. The tobacco corporations cynically deceived many millions of Americans for decades and delayed the kind of action that could have saved the lives of millions.
As Big Tobacco wrote decades ago: “Doubt is our product.”
Laurence E. Carroll, M.D.
Manheim Township