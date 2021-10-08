Starting in 1977, Exxon’s own scientists outlined the risk of global warming in internal reports, some of which have been released recently, and accurately predicted the intense weather disruptions happening now. Exxon’s response: Keep these reports secret and follow the tobacco industry’s playbook. Exxon and the fossil fuel industry supported public relations campaigns, foundations and media propagating climate change denial.

Illnesses like lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease led the public to see through the lies of the tobacco industry. But it’s only now, some 40 years after those Exxon reports, that the increased frequency and intensity of major weather catastrophes are becoming apparent.

The 1970s also saw two major oil crises, and energy self-sufficiency became a high national security priority, triggering huge government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

Imagine where we would be if Exxon had done the right thing by publicizing the findings of its scientists and then pivoted toward renewables? What if our government had put its resources into developing solar, wind and other technologies as a means of attaining energy independence? Wouldn’t we be well on our way to an economy based on renewables?

Now it’s the 11th hour and the costs are huge. The fossil fuel industry is massively lobbying Congress against the corporate tax increases needed to help fund a rapid transition to renewables. And the carbon taxes it now supports? Those costs could simply be passed on to us consumers. Let’s not get conned again!

Nina Menke

Manheim Township