I am shocked and dismayed to learn that LNP | LancasterOnline is the victim of criminal activity that has compromised your ability to produce our community's singular and essential news source. Lancaster County, unlike many small communities, is fortunate to have our own daily newspaper to bring us essential news and information about the people and the institutions that are important in our daily lives.

It is amazing that your staff has been able to turn out portions of the paper each day under difficult circumstances. I am grateful that I, and all current subscribers, have access to the online version of the newspaper in its entirety.

For the sake of our community, I hope for your rapid and full recovery.

Rosanne Oyer

Lancaster