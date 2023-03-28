One of the great amenities of life in Lancaster city is access to the Fulton Theatre, where we are able to experience an incredible level of artistry in production after production.

Many people are familiar with the work on the main stage, but I’ve found some theatergoers aren’t aware of the excellent work taking place in the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series on the fourth floor. In this versatile and intimate space, you will find an array of new and experimental work, as well as some classics. What the plays share is their ability to make the theatergoer think, to learn. One often reflects for days on what is seen there.

Recently, a production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” opened upstairs at the Fulton. It will run through April 16. The play by Edward Albee is now more than 60 years old, but its age is not showing. The cast of four is a finely honed ensemble that makes full use of the well-designed set. The playwright’s enviable skill with language is on full display.

You will be welcomed into the living room of George and Martha for an evening of fun and games. You may be amused, repelled, shocked or baffled. Perhaps all of those things. However, you will list this performance among your favorites and think about how lucky you are that this goes on in our community.

Linda Weidman

Lancaster