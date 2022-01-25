I am writing this after reading the Jan. 20 letter “We need the peacemakers,” which concerned the writer’s self-revelation about the previous president. The writer’s plea for an identification of “peacemakers” is exactly what is needed. Let me repeat it, but approach the writer’s words from a different angle.

I have been a Republican since 1973, but have always voted independently. I dropped my affiliation with the Republican Party in 2017 due to presidential misbehavior. I have many conservative friends who have said, in essence, “I don’t like his behavior, but I like his conservative agenda.”

After reading the Jan. 20 letter, I thought: “Do I hate the previous president because of his behavior?”

Thirty years of my career were spent teaching in special education classes. A major precept in education that I had always tried to follow is: You can hate the behavior, but not the student. That being said, I do not hate the previous president. I’m sorry that I cannot say the same about his behavior. And I believe the Republican Party is behaving similarly in accepting that behavior.

In education, there are many techniques to address unwanted or disruptive behavior, most of which emphasize positive reinforcement. I believe that the previous president received negative reinforcement in losing the election, which did not work, as evidenced by his resultant juvenile behavior. That behavior represents a clear and present danger to the future of our fragile democracy.

I do not hate the former president, but he surely does not behave as a “peacemaker.”

Ronald L. Peters

Elizabethtown