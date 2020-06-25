I want to thank the owner of Aura Espresso Room, located in downtown Lancaster, for his efforts to support our first responders. You are to be commended, not criticized, for your recognition of these front-line workers and, in particular, our police (“City shop backs first responders,” June 23 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Showing support for the police is not mutually exclusive from wanting social justice. One can do both. The terrible abuse exhibited in our country by some police officers during the past months (and over the years) highlights the need for greater accountability in our legal system and within all police departments.

However, as we address these issues as a city, state and country, let’s not fail to recognize that most police officers are good and decent people. I join the owner of the Aura Espresso Room (and his mother) in thanking the police and all first responders; they carry out a challenging job.

The most challenging job is still in front of our police — they must commit themselves to working to change the system, which, at times, protects certain police officers from proper accountability. Our community and country need for our police to do this.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor