Ice hockey great Wayne Gretzky’s mantra that contributed to his greatness was “I skate toward where the puck is going, not where it has been.” His efforts were directed toward anticipating where he could contribute to the success of his team and enhance his value and overall success.

Now let’s apply his mantra to what is happening on the world stage. Countries that in the past would be skating toward the “United States puck” are now redirecting their efforts toward the “Chinese Communist Party puck.” Following Gretzky’s mantra, that is where some former U.S. allies are seeing their opportunity for success — not with us, but with our most dangerous enemy.

Look at what happened recently at a conference of the BRICS group, which is composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Or look at the countries in South America that are allowing China to make significant investments. President Joe Biden and his team are not willing to step up to the threat from China, which is planning a new military installation in Cuba.

We need an administration that understands the importance of redirecting countries that used to be on our team, to get them skating again toward the “United States puck.”

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township