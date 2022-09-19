I had started a letter explaining why I believe that Lloyd Smucker, Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry have forfeited their right to hold office when I happened across the nonprofit Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

As these ethnically and religiously diverse young people sang, I realized that they represent America as it’s meant to be. Young People’s Chorus graduates are excellent singers. They’re also confident, self-aware young adults who know that they matter, regardless of skin color, socioeconomic status or creed.

If people like Mastriano (who is a Christian nationalist), Smucker and Perry ruled the world, those Young People’s Chorus kids would have a much harder time.

Setting aside what I view as these lawmakers' bigotry, however, I also believe that Smucker, Mastriano and Perry forfeited their right to hold public office when they, in various ways, supported then-President Donald Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election and, ultimately, democracy itself.

Smucker stood up just hours after the deadly, Trump-inspired assault on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and voted to reject Pennsylvania’s 2020 votes.

Perry has been connected to efforts to get the Justice Department to go along with the Big Lie.

Mastriano transported busloads of Trump supporters to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, and video footage shows he was still on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol after it was breached.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has previously called for Smucker’s and Perry’s resignations. Please repeat those calls now, and add Mastriano to the list. In my view, they have not served us honorably in difficult times.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster