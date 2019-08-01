The July 11 LNP editorial (“Right to protest”) quoted Judge Howard Knisely concerning dropped charges against the pipeline protesters: “We must all be more vigilant to elect to those legislative positions persons who are highly concerned with their local constituents and local problems, and not those who merely look for personal advancement or who look to industry to fill their coffers for reelection.”
Do we believe that our elected officials aren’t kowtowing to the big industrial donors? Do we believe that our elected officials are primarily concerned about us? Do we really need a judge to remind us of what should be clear: Too many elected officials look out for themselves and the big money?
State Sen. Scott Martin wants to single out convicted protesters to pay for police presence; Martin has been identified as having ties to pipeline lobbyists.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine stated that he would run over protesters who block roads if they have “negative intentions.”
State Rep. Brian Sims has videotaped himself calling anti-abortion protesters “scum” and offering a bounty to anyone who could identify the teenage girls in the group. Do we want those who are supposed to represent us behaving like this?
There are times when protesters are violent, but many protesters are not and are there because of a situation where they have no control — where the system is against them. The question is, for whom does the system work, the people or the big money? We already know.
Larry Wolford
West Donegal Township