Fifty-five years ago, on April 4, 1968, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated exactly one year after delivering his “Beyond Vietnam — A Time to Break Silence” speech. In that speech, he identified racism, militarism and materialism as three evils of society.

Let’s honor King by challenging our representatives in Washington, D.C., to cut that portion of our federal income taxes that supports warmaking and militarism — 43% of the proposed U.S. budget for the 2024 fiscal year, according to the War Resisters League. Paying $2.297 trillion next year for past and present warfare is immoral, given the needs of the world and the values we stand for.

Our current safety isn’t resulting from the defense of the United States from so-called enemies. Rather, our safety is being challenged by the offense of the military-industrial complex against Americans and anyone who might interfere with its profits. U.S. taxpayers and our descendants are being fleeced to underwrite unworthy military expenditures that are propped up by pro-war propaganda.

Militarism isn’t making America — or the rest of the world — any safer, and it’s certainly not making America great again. Current military spending is bankrupting America.

The Pentagon is out of control. It recently failed its fifth-ever audit! Moreover, the opportunity costs of military spending are enormous. We could be doing so many other things with that money, such as further addressing the climate crisis, aiding the world’s poor, instituting Medicare for all, working on our crumbling infrastructure and paying down our excessive debt.

Support passage of the proposed People Over Pentagon Act!

Harold A. Penner

Akron