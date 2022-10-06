As a resident of the 11th Congressional District, I am voting for Bob Hollister and against Lloyd Smucker on Nov. 8.

If you are in any of the groups listed below, I hope that you would also seriously consider voting for Hollister, who would have voted the opposite of Smucker on these issues:

1. Parents of school-age children. Smucker has voted against sensible gun safety legislation and, since 2016, has received almost $240,000 in direct or independent support from the National Rifle Association. I believe that he is putting money above the lives of your schoolchildren.

2. People seeking lower drug costs. Smucker voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which gave Medicare the right to negotiate the price of high-cost drugs. And he voted against legislation to put a monthly $35 cap on insulin, when about 10% of his adult constituents in Lancaster County are diabetic.

3. Local construction companies. Smucker stiffed us locally by voting against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Repairs to dangerous bridges and unsafe highways provide local jobs and make our commutes safer.

4. Veterans. Smucker voted against legislation to help veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service.

5. Families. Smucker voted against the Right to Contraception Act and does not support a woman’s right to choose regarding her own reproductive health care. Do you want Smucker in your bedroom or in the OB-GYN’s office with you?

6. Voters. After the insurrection, Smucker voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This would have overturned the votes of almost 116,000 Lancaster County voters who voted for Biden/Harris. Smucker accepted his win, despite being reelected on the same ballot under the same rules.

Patrick Kameen

Mount Joy