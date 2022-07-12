My fellow Americans:

I’ll hopefully bring a fresh, honest perspective to our current predicament. The left, which controls our government, has made it loud and clear how much it values the American people. Leaders on the left seem to have set us on a course of nothing less than the destruction of America. And no one seems to care! I will refrain from slinging mud. Instead, I will pull rank. I ask our president, our Congress and our courts: Do you really know who you are fighting against? Do you know who gave you your authority? We in this “free nation” have found conflict in speaking our Creator’s name in public.

Does the government actually believe it can resist God and prevail? What if the government is wrong about what seems to be its view about eternity? I believe that we as a nation started to turn away from the God of our fathers after World War II. I firmly believe that a large reason that our country is in the mess that we find ourselves in now is because of the gutlessness of the church, then and now. The all-consuming question now is not the economy — as bad as I believe it is — but this: When and even will the American church repent and rise united in all powerful prayer and action? We must stand and fight! Who is with me? Our weaponry consists of love and courage!

Tracy S. McElroy

Manheim Township