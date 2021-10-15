During the 2013-14 National Basketball Association season, the Philadelphia 76ers’ suit-and-tie department decided to purposely “tank” toward the bottom of the standings. Their intentions were to gain lottery draft picks in order to build a perennial championship caliber team like the San Antonio Spurs, who had a long and successful run of contending for NBA championships.

This mission of stooping low before leaping toward great heights was dubbed “The Process.” Much like obtaining a college bachelor’s degree, it was only supposed to take four or five years.

Naively, I believed in the professional wisdom of the 76ers’ management and felt its leaders ultimately wanted to win while maintaining the city’s best interests. As a fan, I was sold on the philosophy of moving upward while sliding downhill and embraced the concept of losing often as a form of success.

Ultimately, my suffering became immeasurable.

As it turned out, drafting amateurs into the ranks of professional sports isn’t quite science — it was more like randomly choosing names out of a hat. Not only did management make colossal failures with its draft picks, but one of its successful All-Star draft selections (Ben Simmons) surrounded himself with self-serving vultures who initially coerced him to sit out and lose his $33 million salary this season. (Simmons has since reported to training camp.)

Yes, it may be true that I was a fool to believe in “The Process,” but within the here and now, I always knew championships aren’t won by losing or sitting around.

Brent Becker

Ephrata