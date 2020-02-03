Facing a cold winter when requests for help go up, I would be crazy to say that I never pray for a miracle to keep The Columbia Food Bank’s doors open and food on our shelves. Well, recently, prayers were answered — big time.
Beginning Nov. 16, the annual “Scouting for Food” drive was in full swing. Boys and girls, men and women, all involved in Scouting, brought us 8,560 pounds of food from the communities of Columbia, Mountville and the surrounding areas. This was almost 3,000 pounds more than was collected last year. A miracle? Maybe.
Then Nov. 22, the Extraordinary Give campaign in Lancaster County took place. On that day, 105 individuals together donated $12,136 to our food bank — over $5,000 more than last year. Another miracle? Maybe.
Now I know that there are those who maybe don’t believe in miracles, those divine acts of a mysterious spiritual nature, but that’s OK, because sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts. So to all those blessed walking miracles, the Columbia Food Bank says thank you: You all are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers — always!
Danielle J. Peters
Director
The Columbia Food Bank