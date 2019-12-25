What a month November was for the Columbia Food Bank! First came the Extraordinary Give campaign Nov. 22. Good and kind people donated over $8,500 to our food bank. And if that wasn’t extraordinary enough, the very next day, the Scouts’ “Scouting for Food” drive delivered over 9,000 pounds of food to our doors at 340 Locust St. in Columbia.
Oh, yes, did I mention the Mountville Lions Club, which throughout the year works tirelessly on our behalf holding food drives and raising funds for us so our shelves remain full and our brothers and sisters who need our help are fed? There are so many others who care — too numerous to mention but we hold them dear in our hearts.
So to each and every generous donor, to each and every Scout pack and troop, to each and every volunteer who sorted, carried, directed (traffic or kids), we at the Columbia Food Bank shout out “thank you!” All your efforts combined help make this sometimes poor, tired world a better place.
Danielle J. Peters
Director
Columbia Food Bank