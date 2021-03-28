When I learned of Iris MacRae’s death, I felt an anchor had been dropped. Our friendship began in 1985 when I joined the School District of Lancaster. I was the guidance counselor at Carter and MacRae Elementary School and, because she was there practically every day, we saw each other often.

Her membership in the many organizations her obituary listed can be attributed to her love of and dedication to the community of Lancaster at large. Carter and MacRae Elementary School enjoyed not only her constant presence, but her munificence. “You are my shining stars,” is how she addressed the children.

When the older children graduated, she awarded scholarships. She commissioned a mural for one of the library walls by a local female artist. She hoped it would encourage and motivate the children to reach for the stars.

She also commissioned the statue that sits by the entrance to the school — it’s of two children sitting on a bench and reading.

When the School District of Lancaster administration invited the public to adopt a classroom, she was the first one to do so. This meant that the teacher of the “adopted” classroom would have extra funds to provide her students with learning materials not offered by the district.

When there was a lull in the budget for school librarians, MacRae enlisted several of us to fill in for them at Carter and MacRae Elementary School. Meetings were always held at her home, after she treated us to lunch or dinner. When she was the director of the bilingual program, the teachers celebrated Christmas at her home.

And when Pedro Rivera was named superintendent, she invited the community to a dinner party at her home to meet him and his family. She let him know he could always depend on her for guidance and support.

I will miss her because of her generous soul, her interest in much that was going on in the world and her sense of gratitude and goodwill for everyone around her.

At her 100th birthday party, two of the guests were Leon “Buddy” Glover and his wife, Charlotte. It was wonderful to see how she enjoyed seeing everyone and singing with us some of the Spanish songs her devoted sons helped her select. It created a memory I will treasure fondly for many years.

Ruth Hernandez-Siegel

Manheim Township