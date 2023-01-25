I am writing in response to the Jan. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Response to letters about evangelicals,” in which the writer addresses double standards between the beliefs of “liberals” and those of “Christians.”

My first concern with the letter is that the writer seemingly assumes that the beliefs of liberals and Christians are mutually exclusive — they are not!

I am a Christian, but I also believe that everyone deserves my respect and understanding, even though they may have different views than me. While I do not believe I have the right to mandate or dictate that you accept my beliefs (accepting everyone, regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, immigrant status, political opinions or whatever liberal views you’re implying in your letter), neither do I believe you have the right to force your beliefs on me or anyone else who thinks differently from you. To some, I guess, that makes me a liberal.

I agree with the letter writer that there is a double standard, but if a business is allowed to refuse service to someone because of their sexual orientation or whatever, then why should another business not be allowed to refuse service to someone whose beliefs they feel are hateful and hurtful? You can’t pick and choose to only have it your way.

As for this Christian, I plan to keep following the teachings of Jesus and loving my neighbor as myself, not casting the first stone, doing unto others as I’d have them do to me, and all the other beautiful lessons he’s taught me.

Mary Lou Jackson

Ephrata Township