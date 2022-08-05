I would like to commend the letter writer who requested that LNP | LancasterOnline return to providing a weekly summary of Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s votes (“Smucker’s votes should be publicized,” July 23).

I want to share that you can see Smucker’s voting record here: bit.ly/VoteSmart1.

I also want to highlight a few additional issues that Smucker has voted against: the Right to Contraception Act, the Respect for Marriage Act, the Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022, the Affordable Insulin Now Act and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021.

I believe that the votes by Smucker — who seeks to protect life by being anti-abortion — show a blatant disregard for people being able to have the freedom and safety to live their lives.

Smucker does not hold in-person town hall meetings to hear his constituents’ concerns. Democrat Bob Hollister is running against Smucker in the 11th Congressional District this fall, and I believe that we need to elect Hollister to hear our concerns and represent our best interests. Our future depends on it.

Peggy Rosario

Manheim Township