So much is centered on science today, as is fitting. One issue in American culture ignores science. Abortion is the decapitation, dismemberment and disembowelment of a distinct, living, growing human being. At the moment of conception, all DNA on hair color, eye color, ethnicity and gender is in place. Each baby’s development parallels all of our own development when we were in the once-safe location of a dear mother’s body.

All other forms of capital punishment have been shown in pictures. However, there is an unwritten rule that pictures of aborted little girls and boys are not allowed in public.

Could it be that we are unwilling to behold and view the atrocious, barbaric act of abortion? Whose conscience is not quickened upon realizing that “I could have been aborted”? Or to realize that it is safer to be an eagle’s egg, puppy or kitten?

I believe that abortion is built on the lies that potential poverty, overpopulation and scarce resources are good reasons to kill an unplanned baby. Each day in the United States, about 1,700 children are sacrificed on the altars of convenience, privacy and “choice.”

Can’t we follow the science and suspend the death sentence for these voiceless, nameless, faceless humans who cannot defend themselves?

Larry L. Garber

East Donegal Township