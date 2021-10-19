Follow the proven science

There was no football game Friday at Warwick due to Solanco High School having 17 COVID-19 cases and 52 individuals in quarantine when the decision to postpone was made. In my view, a vocal minority of Solanco parents chose to risk their children’s lives rather than protect them by following mask protocols and getting those who are eligible vaccinated.

Parents pushing the false narrative that their children’s “freedom” to not follow proven scientific protocols is more important than the “freedom” of children who chose to follow mitigation protocols to protect them shows how delusional the loud minority has become in this county.

I believe it is time to end the discussion, follow proven science and impose vaccine and mask mandates before all schools potentially close from COVID-19 spread this winter. We should be using common sense to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so our children are safe and in school all year, rather than facing remote schooling. That is your choice.

A better choice for Warwick school board, in my view, is to elect candidates M. Sam Droke-Dickinson, Jack L. Enco and Lynn Stover so that our kids remain in in-person learning all year and are kept safe with appropriate protocols to prevent COVID-19 spread at school. Vote like your children’s health matters, because it does. Ignore the loud background noise from a minority of people who unfortunately push false and unproven narratives to risk the health of their own children and yours. It is your right to protect your child from harm.

Doug Williams

Elizabeth Township