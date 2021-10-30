The board of commissioners race in Manheim Township is not only the highest profile race in Lancaster County this election cycle, it is also the race with the highest campaign spending, by far.

Campaign finance records from the Lancaster County Board of Elections earlier this week show that the Republican team of candidates, led by John Bear and Stacey Morgan Brubaker, have raised $96,960 and spent $60,674 as of Oct. 18 in this election ("Battle of control of Manheim Twp.," Oct. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Only around $10,000 of those campaign donations were made by Manheim Township residents, while the bulk of those donations were made by outside interests. That includes a $49,000 donation from state Sen. Ryan Aument to Township Forward, the political action committee supporting the GOP slate in the commissioners race.

The Democratic candidates, on the other hand, had raised $33,254 and spent $23,790 as of Oct. 18, with almost all of it coming from Manheim Township residents.

The massive campaign spend by the Republicans is unprecedented for a local municipal election. The voters of Manheim Township have a right to know who is making those donations and how much of that money is coming from developers before they go to the polls Tuesday. As a member of the Manheim Township Agricultural/Farm Advisory Committee, I am very concerned about the potential influence of the commercial interests in this election.

Why would any team of candidates raise almost $100,000 to secure seats on a board that only pays $5,000 per year?

I believe that Manheim Township voters need to follow the money to determine which team of candidates is really pro-farmland and open space and which team is, in my view, in the pocket of the developers.

Dan Sweigart

Ephrata

Member, Manheim Township

Agricultural/Farm

Advisory Committee