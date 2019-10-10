All you Republicans out there who keep voting Republican: Just remember your loved ones might keep dying because all Republicans care about is how much money they get from all the special interest groups like the National Rifle Association.
In recent elections, President Donald Trump got $30 million, Ted Cruz got $36,000, Paul Ryan got $171,000, and our own senator, Pat Toomey, got $80,000 from the NRA or other gun-rights groups.
They don’t care about anything or anybody, but this is where they get their money from, just so they can stay in office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other senators get millions from the NRA to vote against or block gun bills.
Like I said before, greed is what runs their life. So remember that the next time you vote. Just remember the politician works for the one with the most money, and it is not us.
Charles Anderson
Quarryville