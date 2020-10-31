A letter published Sept. 22 (“Judge Trump on accomplishments”) suggests we should focus on what President Donald Trump has done for the military and veterans.

Let’s do that.

“Trump has strengthened our national defense,” the writer states.

Without consulting anyone in the Department of Defense, Trump canceled strategic joint military exercises with an ally (South Korea) because it might upset an enemy (North Korea).

The Navy has had several accidents in the Pacific because of a self-acknowledged lack of sufficient and proper training. One Navy commander was ignored, and later denigrated in front of his crew and relieved of command, when he tried to get help for his sailors sick with COVID-19.

Two years in a row, money allocated for military projects was diverted to build the southern border wall, which is still not built.

Trump has refused to visit an overseas World War II cemetery, denigrated war hero John McCain many times, including after McCain's death, and has reportedly called service members “suckers.”

“(Trump) pushed through long-overdue pay raises for all of our servicemen and servicewomen,” the letter writer states.

Service members have received a pay raise every year, which is generally calculated based on the inflation rate. How could the latest pay raise then be “long overdue”?

“(Trump) cleaned up the Department of Veterans Affairs,” the letter writer states.

How? What has changed?

“Misinformation seems to be the rule of the day,” the letter writer states.

Indeed.

Doris Russ

Lt. Col. (retired)

U.S. Army

Salunga