Looking back at some of my old journal entries from a few months ago, they all usually start like “Covid has pretty much ruined my year,” or “This year is awful.”

But now I focus on the good things that have come out of it. For example, I wouldn’t have met one of my best friends to this day if it weren’t for the pandemic.

The pandemic also has taught me to appreciate what I have, in a way. I now treasure our family gatherings around my grandparents’ bonfire more. It has taught me to appreciate what I have and to be thankful for so many things.

Bottom line: I believe that even when a fire burns things down, good things can rise from the embers.

I’d like to thank all of the teachers during this pandemic who have done so much unimaginable hard work.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ben Koser

Grade 6

Landis Run Intermediate School

Manheim Township