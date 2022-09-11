I have noticed how many letter writers hold fast to their emotional commitment to ignorance in the face of plain facts. In response, I wish to state some facts to challenge this.

The Keystone XL pipeline was not designed for American energy consumption. It was designed to transfer “hot oil” from the Alberta, Canada, tar sands to Gulf Coast refineries for export. Its completion would not have lowered energy prices or created American jobs. It might have damaged the Ogallala aquifer, the Midwest’s chief source of fresh groundwater.

A consistent theme for former President Donald Trump is that no opportunity will be missed to grift money for his benefit. This included using the announcement of his first wife’s death to seek donations for his political organization.

The revelation that top-secret government documents were kept at his Florida estate is appalling, because the security interests of our nation and the lives of Americans may have been compromised. Despite Trump’s bluster, it appears that he has violated multiple federal laws.

In 1775, Samuel Johnson remarked that “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

I add that piety is the scoundrel’s last excuse and a bankrupt ideology is his last justification.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz