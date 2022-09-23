Earlier this week, the Carlisle chapter of the American Association of University Women joined with community partners in presenting a report to this community and to representatives in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

This report — “Beyond Suffrage: Reclaiming the Future, A Women’s Economic Security Forum White Paper for Legislators and Voters” — is available to the public at bit.ly/suffrage_2022. It provides insights on issues such as child care, paid family leave, pay equity, a living wage, elder care support, sexual discrimination in the workplace and overwhelming debt.

The financial security of women continues to be diminished by the failure to adequately address these issues.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and their economic security were immediately apparent in early 2020. Since the recovery began, job gains for women have not matched those for men. In April 2021, 97% of women returning to the workforce were still looking for work. Meanwhile, 88% of men returning to the workforce had already found employment.

This online resource is meant to inform voters and hopefully will lead to election of leaders who make policies that remove obstacles to economic opportunity and equity for all women. To move forward, we need actions that improve the financial security of all women.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township

Cumberland County