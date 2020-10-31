There was a saying that the “Car Talk” guys used on NPR: “unencumbered by the thought process.”

I was reminded of this as I read the Oct. 9 letter “History about Democrats.” The writer was trying to make a connection between the Democratic Party of 1928 and the Democratic Party of today. Most of what he says is true, but saying that Joe Biden was “friends” with Robert Byrd was a Trump-style low shot. After all, President Donald Trump is friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But I am voting in 2020. The Democratic Party today is totally different from 1928. Just as the Republican Party is not the same party it was in 1860. Then-President Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a Supreme Court justice close to the election.

The Democratic Party was responsible for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Title IX and every program that elevated the middle class. The civil rights legislation was started by President John F. Kennedy and signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson, so it is disingenuous to say the Republicans were responsible for the civil rights act.

It was a different time — when Republicans knew the meaning of compromise for the good of the country. What either party was in the past has no relevance in 2020.

Today, the Ku Klux Klan would never endorse a Democrat. Today’s Democratic Party stands for the people. Biden is a decent man who, in my view, will bring integrity and honor back to the presidency. Biden is not a friend of the KKK or the Proud Boys. Vote like it’s 2020.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township