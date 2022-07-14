I’m bewildered by LNP | LancasterOnline’s thought process in elevating a nonlocal Associated Press story, headlined “ ‘Rejection of the left,’ ” to front-page status on July 8.

With a headline size worthy of an earth-shattering event, an excessively large photo and a highlighted quote from Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel (whom I view as a hack), the presentation stopped me in my tracks.

After reading the piece closely, I have to question the editorial judgment of positioning a complicated AP data journalism article so prominently. The story itself acknowledges that the few hundreds of thousands of voters it discusses amount to only “a small portion of the overall U.S. electorate.” The data set is a combination of actual voter registration records alongside modeled information from states that don’t report registration by party. Could this article be just a little more flimsy?

And the timing is even more concerning. In Pennsylvania, the future of democracy itself is at stake in the upcoming midterm election. That’s not a talking point, it’s a fact. The contrast between the Democratic and Republican candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate could not be more terrifyingly pronounced.

In my view, LNP | LancasterOnline needs to dispense with highlighting the destructive and meaningless rhetoric about “the left” and shine more light on efforts to form a coalition of Democrats, independents and Republicans who recognize the stakes for what they are and will do everything in their power to meet the moment — because we may never get another one.

Wendy Schweiger

Lancaster