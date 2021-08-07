When female students join a female athletic team, I believe they expect their teammates are female; the same for male students.

In the July 16 editorial (“Well-being of all”), the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board states: “A public school system exists to serve all of its students, and it should ensure that, through its actions, it does not intentionally harm any of its students’ physical or emotional well-being.”

Some female students who join an all-female athletic team and find there are transgender girls on the team may experience intentional harm to their physical and/or emotional well-being. We can already see it happening.

The editorial also states, “Given the small number of transgender student-athletes seeking to compete, does all of this discussion represent an attempt to find a solution where there is no real problem?”

You haven’t heard these students. I believe we should focus on supporting all students and teach all students to embrace the gender they were born with and love themselves as God created them.

Transgender students and all students are precious, loved and important. The Bible tells us, “You, God created every part of me; You put me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13 Good News Translation). He does not make mistakes.

Sherry Nace

Manheim Township