John Fetterman or Mehmet Oz?

Many voters believe the dumb things candidates tell us. Example?

Fetterman’s essential campaign policy statement about Oz seems to be: He’s not one of us! He’s from out of state; he has multiple homes; and he has dual citizenship with Turkey. Wow! Now there’s a great policy statement.

Oz meets all requirements to run for U.S. senator in Pennsylvania. I don’t care where he lived. I want the best representation. Additionally, Oz was born in the U.S. to immigrant parents, went to medical school, became a successful doctor and has saved lives. He’s the American dream on steroids.

And, have you read Fetterman’s real policy “wants”? He seems more radical than Sen. Bernie Sanders. In my view, Fetterman will make the district attorneys of Philadelphia and Los Angeles look as if they’re tough on crime compared to how Fetterman would want to see jails emptied and criminals not prosecuted. And he’s a staunch supporter of Black Lives Matter, an organization I believe to be unethical. Fetterman is a career politician — he’s the one who’s not one of us!

And the ridiculous claim that Oz is mocking Fetterman because of his stroke? This is just another Fetterman distraction. Pennsylvania residents deserve the senator who is best physically fit for a stressful job that requires long hours and maximum energy. And a person who will represent us forcefully on issues. Physical fitness is required to do the job. Yes, it’s a sensitive issue. But the question needs to be asked of all candidates. For Fetterman to hide from the public and not engage in dialogue on the issues tells you all you need to know about how he (not Oz) feels about his own health.

Vote smart. Look at the issues — not identity politics and distractions.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township