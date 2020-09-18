The coming election will determine the future of our nation. I believe this election is the most important of my lifetime, and, before you cast your ballot, you need to do some serious homework.

I would suggest you forget the personalities and words of the candidates and honestly evaluate their accomplishments based on their time in service. More importantly, study the platforms they represent. What are their positions on abortion, the Second Amendment, criminal justice, foreign affairs, education, border security, support for the police and last — but certainly not least — COVID-19?

In full disclosure, I am a Republican because I believe in limited government, lower taxes, the right to determine my future successes or failures without overregulation by big government, the right to own firearms for pleasure and protection, and the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for myself and the unborn.

I am amazed at how well our Founding Fathers did when creating the documents that are the foundation of our government. These men had the wisdom of Solomon.

In closing, I believe that if President Donald Trump were seen walking on water, he would be accused of polluting the same. There has been very little reporting of his many successes. He stated his objectives as he ran for his first term and, for the most part, has accomplished many of his promises.

R. Keith Vogt

East Donegal Township