Because of health issues, my husband and I requested and recently received mail-in ballots. Even as conservatives, we are grateful that mail-in voting is still allowed. Good for you, Pennsylvania!

We were, however, surprised and kind of annoyed to find out that we have other options to vote for instead of just the extreme two parties. Why were we annoyed? Because we had to find out about them on the ballot!

Where is the fair and equal news coverage about the other parties?

We had to do a search to see what the Keystone Party was all about, and we are very pleased that we now have a chance to help this grassroots party take root and hopefully help to even out our broken two-party system.

Come on, TV and print media. Stop seemingly only reporting on the train wreck of the two-party system and do what you promised to do — inform us about all of our choices.

We encourage all Pennsylvania voters to research the Keystone Party and the other smaller parties before you mail in your ballots or go to the polls. You may find, as we did, that this may be our way forward to a more civil and moderate political process!

Karen McGlothlin

Quarryville