About 11.2 million students in the United States face learning and attention challenges, according to the Learning Disabilities Association of America.

Students with a language- or math-based learning disability, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, executive function difficulties, nonverbal learning disorder or auditory processing disorder may have trouble staying focused, following directions, remembering information, completing math and word problems or forming relationships.

Struggling with school assignments and socialization can lead to mental health challenges. In fact, 40% of people with learning differences are likely to struggle with anxiety, depression and/or low self-esteem, according to LD@school.

During this month’s Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, The Janus School in Mount Joy highlights the importance of early detection and support. It’s critical for parents and caregivers to actively observe children’s learning milestones and challenges. Identifying concerns early positively impacts a child’s ability to overcome obstacles and achieve long-term success. Combine early detection with the right specialists and a supportive environment, and students with learning differences can also experience feelings of hope and understanding, rather than frustration and loneliness.

Ensuring they have the tools, skills and resources to thrive in and out of the classroom and become their own best advocates is key to helping students with learning differences lead rich, fulfilling and happy lives. Learn more at thejanusschool.org.

Janet Gillespie

Head of School

The Janus School