I remember watching the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

The Most Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, delivered the homily “Love is the way.” He indicated that home and family, neighborhoods and communities, government and nations, business and commerce would grow and prosper — if giving love to others is our focus.

No child would go to bed hungry. Justice would flow as a mighty river, and righteousness like an ever-flowing creek. Poverty and hunger would become history. The Earth would be a sanctuary. People would study war no more. We would know that God is in the house and in charge.

But such is the world we live in: North and South Korea are shooting rockets off to intimidate each other. The Russian military is murdering innocent Ukrainians — men, women and children. The United States may possibly lose its democracy if a crime boss and his fawning minions have their way.

We can instead focus on love, if we try. Think about it.

May God bless our country, our military and our faith.

Jim Hamaker

Lancaster